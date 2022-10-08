Thanksgiving Day is less than six weeks away, and 2000 Turkeys – with the help of its partners, families, businesses and organizations – is working hard to provide Thanksgiving dinners for Washington County families in need.
For nearly 40 years, 2000 Turkeys has made sure that thousands of our neighbors have a Thanksgiving meal to share with their families and loved ones.
And, with your help, we will do it again in 2022.
In addition to sending donations to the 2000 Turkeys address, Washington Countians will have an opportunity to donate in person on Wednesday, Nov. 16, when Range Resources joins forces with WJPA Radio and the Observer-Reporter for a 2000 Turkeys Fund Drive.
Starting at 8 a.m. and continuing through 2 p.m., Range employees will be stationed on street corners in Washington and Canonsburg downtown areas, taking donations from drivers and passers-by. The group also will set up shop at the Main Street Farmers Market Pavilion in Washington, across the street from the offices of the Observer-Reporter.
All of the money donated to 2000 Turkeys stays in Washington County. In partnership with the Food Helpers, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and City Mission, which work through their food distribution sites and Washington County pantries, the funds raised are used for vouchers that families redeem for turkeys and to provide all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner.
2000 Turkeys is grateful for the donations residents of Washington County give year after year. It has become an annual tradition for many families and organizations.
With the financial uncertainties facing families in the county and across the region, this will be a challenging holiday season for many folks.
This year, please join us to make sure all of our friends and neighbors can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their families.
To donate, please send a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
Thank you to the following for your generous donations.
Pete and Gerry Graziotto, in memory of Byron Smialek, $100
Francis and Toni King, $30
Alice and Terry Oblock, $20
Victor and Laura Perri, $100
Furman and Barbara Graft, $25
Gerald and Mary Chambers, $100
Morris Lee Harvey Sr. and Patricia Harvey, $100
Joann and Joseph Sciulli, $50
Arlene Curry and John Taylor, in memory of Lee Bouchy and Joan Berty, $40
Walter and Marleen Lerch, $40
Charles and Margaret Doerfler, $50
Gene and Kathleen McDaniel, $100
Rose Gillespie and Diane Smykal, $30
Terry and Jo Dalton, $120
Garvin and Rosalyn Putt, $50
Rosemary Kosiorek and Maureen Wack, $50
Timothy and Theresa Dunlap, $5,000
Daniel and Janice Rowsick, $100
Loretta Stanek and Staci Blamer, $25
Chuck and Nancy Neff, $50
William and Linda Jo Wolfe, $35
John W. Pomykala Sr. and Sue Pomykala, $100
Joe and Shirley Plymire, $25
Joe and Vicki Miller, $25
Marsha and James Knapik, $50
Frank and Darlene Tragone, $25
Michael and Cynthia Sitka, $50
Don Tustin, in memory of Beth Tustin, Don and Lorna Tustin, and Betty and Ann Cowden, $150
Frank and Jan Hixenbaugh, $100
Marianne Povich, in memory of Anna Getto, $50
Corinne and George Linck, $100
Linda Wherry, in memory of Madolyn Horency, $25
Elizabeth and James Amato, $25
Raymond and Anna Zedel, $50
David and Beverly Reck, $50
Richard and Cathleen Allinder, $100
Washington Lodge No. 164 F&AM/Blue Knights $2,000
Isiminger’s Auto Service Center, $100
Isiminger’s Pennzoil Inc., $100
Safeway Termite Co., $200
William and Bernice Pagano, $50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.