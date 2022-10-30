Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with the generous help of our neighbors, businesses, and organizations, 2000 Turkeys is working to provide Washington County families in need with a Thanksgiving dinner.
Every dollar donated to 2000 Turkeys goes toward helping a struggling family in need and making sure they can share a Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones, in partnership with the Greater Washington County Food Bank, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and City Mission.
This year, the need is greater than ever as more families struggle with rising costs.
Donations are continuing to roll in, and it’s all because of you that 2000 Turkeys are getting closer to reaching our goal of providing a Thanksgiving dinner for every family in Washington County.
Every donation, large or small, matters, and we’re grateful for all of them.
Thank you to Shepherd’s Finance and CEO Dan Wallach, a long-time partner of 2000 Turkeys, for a $15,000 donation that will help provide Thanksgiving turkeys for City Mission’s Bags of Love Thanksgiving dinner program.
Many thanks to Washington Financial Charitable Foundation for its matching $15,000 donation to the 2000 Turkeys fund. Washington Financial CEO Michael Chaido acknowledged the “grassroots efforts” of 2000 Turkeys, and the bank’s commitment to play an active role in the community.
And thanks, too, to the hundreds of individuals and groups including the Train Gang of Washington County and The Greater Canonsburg Senior Citizens Center for their donations.
Also, Shop ‘N Save stores once again have turkey placards available for a $1 donation.
Liberty Pole Spirits, too, has partnered with 2000 Turkeys to put a turkey on everyone’s table and is hosting a 2000 Turkeys charity raffle with several creative and interesting raffle prizes. It’s a fun way to help, and raffle tickets can be purchased at www.libertypolespirits.com/shop-1.
If you come up with a fun, creative way to raise money for 2000 Turkeys – a chili cook-off with family and friends with an entry fee donation to 2000 Turkeys, perhaps? – we’d love to hear about it.
There is still plenty of time to donate to help families this holiday. Please mail your 2000 Turkeys donation to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
Thank you to the following for your generous donation:
Dove Contracting, $500
Paul and Darlene Clarke, $50
Mary Jo Spina, in memory of Frank and Jeremy Spina, $200
Washington Lions Club, $500
Washington Square Flower Shop, $50
Paul and Nancy Krepps, $50
Heidi Pankopf, $50
Stush and Debbie Carrozza, in loving memory of our parents, Howdy Naser Sr. and Andrew J. and Anne S. Carrozza, $40
David Mazon, $600
Rons Self Storage Inc., $50
West Washington United Methodist Women, $50
Michael Zahora, $50
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, $250
West Alexander United Methodist Women, $200
Debora and John Brower, in memory of my parents Joe and Jackie Jarosz and friend Linda Mavilla, $50
Barb Cianelli and family, in memory of husband Ed Cianelli and sister Brenda Bercoskey, $30
Carol and Jon Adler, $100
Dan and Patty Sirilla, in memory of John and Eleanor Sirilla, $100
Joe and Elaine Stopka, $50
Clyde Hood Jr. and Joyce Hood, $50
Anonymous, $200
Bernard and Irene Price, $100
Ruth Newman, in memory of James Newman, $50
Marianne Sopko and Albert Sopko Jr., $40
Jan and Bo Yarkosky, $50
Donna and Dale Click, $25
Jim Donaldso, in memory of wife Ruth Ann Donaldson, $50
Ronald and Debra Tiano, $100
Richard and Linda Brytus, $100
Doug and Ann Hewitt, $50
Geraldine and David Demotte, $25
George Silvers Jr., in memory of my wife Patricia Silvers and my mother Jean Silvers, $50
Rebecca Hall, $50
Bill and Donna Oberman, $100
Susan Yeager, $50
Amy and Jay West, $100
Paul Conley Jr. and Sharon Conley, $25
Susan George, $25
Industry Hair Co., $100
The Mohr family, in memory of Rick Mohr Jr. and Margaret N. Mohr, $75
Dottie Fahrner, in memory of Marie King of Bedford, Pa., $50
Judith and Robert Safko, $50
The Beattie family, in loving memory of Howard “Butch” Beatty, $50
Robert and Marie Ewing, $50
John and Barbara Snyder, $100
Ruth Pilgun, in memory of my husband, Jack Pilgun, $50
John and Janet Bell, $100
John and Ann Dean Hart, $50
Rebecca Anderson, $100
Carol Kuzemko, $10
Joann and Bob Lloyd, $25
Edward and Mary Vensko, $50
Earl and Theresa Dhanse, $100
John and Linda Fetchen, $30
Ruth Campbell, $20
Holly Lincoln, $50
Donna Winnett, $50
Anonymous, $75
John and Terri Bell, in memory of our families, $50
Kenneth and Catherine Shingle, $50
Shirley Mastnock, $700
Fred and Barb Smith, $100
Linda Fetcko, in memory of Rachel Herron, $50
David and Barbara Castora, $20
Mark and Ellen Bachmann, $300
Wanda Williams, $50
Robert and Emily Flanyak, $50
Anonymous, $25
Carole and William Latkovic, $100
Martha Polen, $50
Judith Caler and John Caler Jr., $25
Fran Betarie, in memory of Phyllis Betarie, $25
Rhonda Leech, in memory of Charlotte, Arthur and Gilbert Haught, $100
Deborah Walker, $50
Reca Panian, $50
James and Marlene Richey, $25
Janet Donovan, $5
James and Marlene Webb, $50
Kathryn Rash, $50
John Bukoski Jr., $100
Ronald and Carol Bayer, $35
David and Mary Beth Baker, $30
Carol Kabay, in memory of George Kabay and Rebecca Spina, $100
Jean and Richard Cholak, $30
S. Lee Hott, in memory of R. Luken Hott and Tierne Kopko Ewing, $20
Lawrence and Ann Christine Garner, $25
William Braun Jr. and Betty Braun, $50
David and Donna Holliday, $100
James and Lois Sims, $25
Sandra and David Thomas, $50
Mary Colombo and Michael Yopek, $50
Patricia McKean, $30
Bob and Martha Williams, $25
Michael and Terry Wheatley, $25
Ronald and Sherri Van Horne, $50
R. Saut and T. Miller, $50
Anonymous, $25
Joyce and Patrick Eagan, $25
Alexander and Patricia Soulakis, $40
Sandra Lee Wallace, $1,000
Joseph Gisoni, $100
John and Jamie Michalka, $100
Bill and Carol Boardley, $100
Cas Korowicki family, in memory of Jessie Korowicki, $25
Patricia Kozon, $20
Thomas and Deborah Martin, in memory of Floria Imperatore, $100
James Sickles Jr. and Rosemary Sickles, $25
Cookie Kazakewicz, in memory of Kaz, $50
Sandra Shugerts, $100
Mark and Donna Kirschner, $30
Clyde Clendaniel, $50
Joyce and Janine Skirchak, in loving memory of our parents, Nick and Josephine Y. Skirchak, $300
David and Amy Blyth Whiskey, in loving memory of Frances T. Blyth, $100
Diane Buchner White and John White, $50
Doug and Patty Fraley, in memory of Shirley Reynard, $30
Janet and Willard Jobes, $100
Ronald and Geraldine Diaz, $100
Peter and Amy Cimino, $40
Robert and Sharon Aloia, $25
Anonymous, $50
Bill and Kathy Colborn, $50
Alex and Janice Nakoneczny, $50
Daniel and Leslie Gill, $100
Rena Stanko, $100
William and Mary Jane Prost, $100
Bill and Donna Frantz, $30
Carol Stein in memory of my husband, George Stein, $50
The Train Gang of Washington County, $250
Greater Canonsburg Senior Citizens Center of Washington County, $300
Frank and Louise Horne, $75
Anonymous, $200
Vicki King, $200
Hawkins Home Post Aid Assoc., $1,000
Janney Montgomery Scott, $200
William and Susan Peffer, $25
St. Andrew the Apostle Church, $750
Gary Sladick, $25
City Reedy, in memory of mom and dad William and Dolores Reedy and my sister, Pamela Reedy-Heron, $75
Fairhill Manor Croppers, in honor of Fairhill Manor Christian Church congregation, $100
Linda Rebish, $20
Lorraine Jacko, $20
Charles and Victoria L. Knox, in memory of our grandson, Shawn Kroesen, $50
David and Aryiro Spencer, in memory of our son, Alex Spencer, $50
Leonard and Eileen Laabs, $100
William and Marueen Premro, $25
Luz and Kathy Armenini, in memory of Ann Armenini, $50
Daniel and Barbara Wheatcroft, $50
Daralyn and Wesley Campbell, $50
James and Marlene Hancher, $50
Douglas and Pamela Caldwell, $50
Patrick and Rosemarie Gasper, $50
William and Rebecca Hixenbaugh, $50
Anawanna Hunting and Fishing Club, $466
David and Roseanne Nichols, $30
