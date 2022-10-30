Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with the generous help of our neighbors, businesses, and organizations, 2000 Turkeys is working to provide Washington County families in need with a Thanksgiving dinner.

Every dollar donated to 2000 Turkeys goes toward helping a struggling family in need and making sure they can share a Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones, in partnership with the Greater Washington County Food Bank, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and City Mission.

