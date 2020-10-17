Barbara Cianelli is one of the hundreds of people who donate every year to the 2000 Turkeys campaign.
Her reasons are simple.
“I love to help people,” said Cianelli, of Marianna. “And I like Pete.”
Pete is Pete Povich, a WJPA disc jockey and an original member of the 2000 Turkeys board, which was formed in the 1980s to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to Washington County families in need.
With a little less than six weeks remaining until Thanksgiving, the 2000 Turkeys campaign is rolling along, thanks to the generosity of Cianelli and other Washington County residents, businesses and organizations who are willing to lend a helping hand to their less fortunate neighbors during the holiday season.
On behalf of the thousands of people who are dealing with financial hardships for a variety of reasons – including the coronavirus pandemic – the 2000 Turkeys board (Povich, Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome, Laural Ziemba, public affairs director for Range Resources, and me, Karen Mansfield, staff writer for the Observer-Reporter) thank you for the donations that have been pouring in.
Every single donation – from large partners including Range Resources to the the $10 and $20 bills paper-clipped to a handwritten note, or checks donated in memory of a loved one, or pennies collected in a jar – enables the Greater Washington County Food Bank to provide the Thanksgiving dinners to food bank clients.
2000 Turkeys, sponsored by the Observer-Reporter and WJPA radio, is the largest fundraiser for the food bank.
So far, the 2000 Turkeys campaign has raised $37,745 to make sure that food-insecure families in Washington County can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year. Each donation of $15 provides a dinner for a family of four.
We’re working hard to reach our goal of $100,000.
But we still need your help to reach our goal. If you haven’t done so yet, please drop a check in the mail to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, PA, 15301.
Or, donors have the option to make a contribution online using a credit or debit card, or PayPal account. Visit the food bank’s website at gwcfb.org and click on the 2000 Turkeys page.
Thank you to the following who have generously donated to the campaign this week:
Rosemary Kosiorek and Maureen Wack, $50
Saundra L. White, $50
Joanne Duntz, $30
Terry and Jo Ellen Dalton, $120
Nancy Walker, in loving memory of family, $50
William and Linda Wolfe, $35
M-Tech Inc., $50
James and Linda Hull, $50
The Galentine family, $250
Mary Lou Manfredi, in memory of Sam Manfredi Sr., $25
Bill and Doris Lutz, in memory of Mike Zatawski, $50
Carol Pankas, in memory of John Pankas, $100
Anonymous, $35
Anonymous, $50
Gary Bostich and Amy Braun-Bostich, $50
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, $200
Barbara Ann and Harry DeWitt, $25
Patricia Ann Brletic, $150
Steve and Louvilla Skariot, $50
Raymond J. Ruffalo Jr. and Linda Ruffalo, $50
Patricia Kozon, $20
Mary Jo and Julie Elizabeth Andrews, $100
Loretta Churney, in memory of Denise Churney, $25
Linda Wherry, in memory of Madolyn (Maddy) Horency, $50
Tad and Vicki Zieba, $50
Karl W. Edler Jr., Kathleen Edler and David Edler, $25
Fred and Joanne Caruso, $100
Barbara Cianelli and family, in memory of Ed Cianelli Sr. and sister Brenda Berkoskey, $25
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $20
Elizabeth Hayman, $14
United Mine Workers of America, $200
Dennis and Linda Barsody, $25
Isimingers Automotive Service Center, $100
Isimingers Pennzoil Inc., $100
Isimingers Splish Splash Laser Car Wash, $100
Charles W. Kebart, in memory of Charles W. Kebart II, $20
Joyce and Janine Skirchak, in loving memory of our parents, Nick and Josephine Y. Skirchak, $300
Anonymous, $50
Walter and Marleen Lerch, $25
Roger and Peggy Dandowsky, $20
Holly Lincoln, $50
Ralph and Betty Holmes, $50
Kathleen Voigt, $50
Linda Hill, $75
Catherine Dhanse, $25
Russell and Deborah Knight, $50
Rena Stanko and family, $50
Della Hritsko, $50
Ruth Miles, $25
Cynthia Bioni, $40
Kiwanis Club of Washington, Pa., $100
Ruth and Louis Vore, $200
Bonnie McClure, $25
Kenneth and Catherine Shingle, $40
The Mohr family, in memory of Margarent J. Mohr, $50
Ronald and Debra Tiano, $75
Kathleen Morris, $25
William and Sandra Shadel, $20
William Lindsay, $25
Martha Klinedinst, $100
Gene and Kathleen McDaniel, in memory of Virginia Tichnel, $100
The Troiano family and “Gino,” $50
Dennis and Andrea Raymer, $30
The Wong family, $100
Daniel and Anne Christina Jones, $50
Anonymous, $20
Mark and Susan Nickler, $75
Bob and Violet Azman, $25
Arlene Curry and John W. Taylor, $25
Daniel and Leslie Gill, $100
Daniel M. Halulko, $50
Douglas and Ann Hewitt, $30
Gary Uchal, $75
Edward and Mary Vensko, $50
Knights of Columbus Washington Council 1083, $200
Joseph and Luann Oziemblowsky, $50
Frank and Darlene Tragone, $25
Peggy and Walter Sarafin, $100
Betty Lue Gordon, $25
Raymond and Anna Zedel, $50
Harry and Nancy Johnston, $25
Thomas and Jacqueline Wilkinson, $100
Noreen Kubincanek, $25