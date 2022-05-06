A state grant of slightly less than $200,000 has been awarded to Arc Human Services Inc. for a manufacturing job training program in Washington County.
The grant was announced Thursday at SupplyOne Pittsburgh on North Main Street.
Rick Vilello, state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) deputy secretary, discussed the funding for the program that will help place individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities with jobs in the manufacturing industry.
“This type of thing in workforce development goes hand in hand with community and economic development,” Vilello said. “This type of investment with the community and the clients that Arc serves is even more important because those direct investments immediately and directly change lives. What they can do, confidence-wise and (gaining) experience, it’s special.”
The $199,840 will be used to support job coaches in training individuals in manufacturing specific careers, as well as in enhanced safety trainings, while continuing to support the individuals over their tenure of employment.
The program, Student & Community Employment Services for ID/DD individuals, will train 20 to 30 people in a variety of manufacturing-specific careers such as recycling and maintenance operations, packaging and assembly of books/brochures, shelving and diesel parts, baler operations, machine operations, tote assembly and distribution, and the production of air filters.
Jeff Kotula, Washington County Chamber of Commerce president, said the business world has changed in recent years with more people working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those in manufacturing must continue to clock in to do their job.
“This requires training and providing training opportunities across the spectrum for our entire population,” he said. “We’re bringing the state of Pennsylvania together with Arc Human Services for an important program. Washington County is about partnerships. It’s about working together for the common good in moving that forward.”
{p class=”x_x_MsoNormal”}{span}SupplyOne is one of the companies with which Arc Human Services will partner for job training and placement through the program. Others include {/span}Filter Buy, Noble Environmental, RPM Industries, and the Washington County Council on Economic Development.
{p class=”x_x_MsoNormal”}”We’re just so appreciative and grateful to the state for the grant and also to how many community partners we have in Washington County,” said Ed Picchiarini, chief executive officer for Arc Human Services. “They help support our organization and help support the people we serve. That’s the key piece.”
{p class=”x_x_MsoNormal”}Arc Human Services serves {span}people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health challenges, allowing them to fulfill their ambitions, protect their rights and foster meaningful relationships at home, at work and in their communities.{/span}
{p class=”x_x_MsoNormal”}The funding for the grant is through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). Gov. Wolf’s Manufacturing PA Initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 69 projects and invested more than $15.4 million through MTTC.
{p class=”x_x_MsoNormal”}”I’m proud to support this wonderful program,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “This program gives individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities the training and support to obtain employment within their communities. Employment that can increase independence, secure a livable wage and sustain happy, lifelong careers.”
The program will consist of two cohorts, with the first scheduled to run from July to August, with career placement taking place from August through December. The second cohort is slated to run from June through July 2023, with career placement from August through December of 2023.
“With these funds, we will be able to continue to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to find meaningful employment and flourish in the community,” said Brent Troyan, director of community based services for Arc Human Services.