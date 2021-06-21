State Police cruiser
Buy Now

A 20-year-old Washington man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

According to a report from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco, Hunter Gene Hickle had been traveling south on Route 19 in Amwell Township about 6 a.m., when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the 600 block of Waynesburg Road.

Hickle, who was not wearing a seat belt, was the only person in the car, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at 7:03 a.m., and the cause of death is pending results of an autopsy.

State police said his vehicle also struck a log, road sign and utility pole south of Burt Lane. Ambulance & Chair EMS assisted at the scene, along with Lone Pine and Amwell fire departments, PennDOT and West Penn Power.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In