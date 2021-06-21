A 20-year-old Washington man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
According to a report from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco, Hunter Gene Hickle had been traveling south on Route 19 in Amwell Township about 6 a.m., when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the 600 block of Waynesburg Road.
Hickle, who was not wearing a seat belt, was the only person in the car, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at 7:03 a.m., and the cause of death is pending results of an autopsy.
State police said his vehicle also struck a log, road sign and utility pole south of Burt Lane. Ambulance & Chair EMS assisted at the scene, along with Lone Pine and Amwell fire departments, PennDOT and West Penn Power.