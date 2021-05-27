A toddler who fell into a septic tank at a Greene County home last week has died from his injuries.
Two-year-old Kyle McCarty fell into the septic tank at a home in the 100 block of Apple Hill Road in Washington Township the morning of May 18. He died Sunday, according to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to state police at the scene, the child had been playing in the yard about 11 a.m. when he fell into the tank. It is unclear how long he was in the tank.
Waynesburg/Franklin Fire Department was among the first to arrive at the house. Fire Chief Jeff Marshall said the tank was about 10 feet deep, and about half-filled with sewage.
“He was unresponsive when we got him out,” Marshall said.
The child was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital, where he was placed on life support. He died at 8:13 a.m. Sunday. According to the medical examiner’s report, the cause of the accidental death was an anoxic brain injury due to drowning.
A GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses was created Tuesday by a family relative. So far, it’s raised more than $3,800.
“The Kirby/McCarty family lost their baby, Kyle, on Sunday,” the page said. “He fell into a septic tank and sadly has passed. If you have the means to offer some help by donating, so they can lay their baby to rest and give him what he deserves, it would be greatly appreciated!!”