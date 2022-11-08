A 2-year-old girl died after falling into a private pond in Bethel Park on Saturday.
Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O’Connor said his department was called to a home on Tischler Road at about noon Saturday. The child was transported from the scene to an area hospital.
O’Connor said they were notified at about 2 a.m. Monday that the girl had died. Officials have not disclosed her name.
Allegheny County police are investigating.
