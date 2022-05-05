Two people were killed and one was hospitalized in a multi-car crash Tuesday afternoon that shut down Interstate 70 West near Triadelphia, W.Va.
Ohio County (W.Va.) Emergency Management Agency Director Lou Vargo said the crash involved two tractor-trailers, a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck towing a trailer. The vehicles were entering the construction zone near the West Virginia-Pennsylvania border when they collided.
Vargo did not have an update on the condition of the hospitalized person, nor could he release the identities of those killed, as their families had not yet been notified.
Traffic on I-70 West in Pennsylvania was diverted to U.S. 40 at West Alexander.
Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate.