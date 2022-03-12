The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) has announced that $125,000 in grants will be available through this year’s Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund competitive grant cycle for first responders.
“It is incredible to consider that since we began this initiative, the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund has awarded nearly $460,000 to help local first responder organizations within our region,” said Range Resources Community Relations Specialist Christina Kramer. “Dedication, skill, and sacrifice are demonstrated by these local heroes on a daily basis, and these grants have become a special way for us to show our appreciation as well as support them in their service.”
As each department has unique needs, the grants awarded to date have been used for a variety of purposes, including the purchase of breathing apparatus equipment, turnout gear, ballistic shields, thermal imaging cameras, video surveillance cameras, and rescue equipment.
Organizations may apply to the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund using the foundation’s online grant application at www.wccf.net. Requests must be limited to $10,000. The deadline to apply is March 31. The grant recipients will be announced in the second quarter.