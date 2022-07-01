Want a winning lottery ticket? Who doesn’t?
Well, in order to accomplish that goal, your might want to travel to Greene County.
For the second time in three months, a $1 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold in Greene. A county resident claimed the prize Thursday, according to Ewa Swope, a spokeswoman for the Lottery. The ticket, a “Price Is Right” scratch-off ticket, was sold at the Sheetz store at 111 East Roy Furman Highway in Waynesburg. A $20 game, its top prize is $1 million.
In April, a $1 million Merry and Bright scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle outlet in Franklin Township. Bob Keller, a certified nursing assistant in the county, claimed that prize. At a check presentation a few weeks after winning, Keller said he was not planning on quitting his job, but would try to fit in more vacations.
Swope said it was hard to say what the odds are that two big winning scratch-off tickets would have been sold in the same area within weeks of each other because “playing the Lottery is random.”
The “Price Is Right” scratch-off tickets are based on the long-running daytime game show on CBS-TV. The Sheetz store will be getting a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year after the sale date of the ticket. Anyone who believes they have a winning ticket should call 800-692-7487.