The Washington County coroner was called to the scene of a shooting at the Family Dollar, 130 Highland Ave., Washington.
The victim was shot in the parking lot in front of the store at 3:43 p.m., according to the coroner's report. The report did not identify the victim, pending notification of next of kin. The victim was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the coroner's release.
Washington police are investigating. Police from South Strabane, East Washington and the sheriff's office, along with EMS units from Ambulance & Chair and Washington Fire Department responded to the scene to assist. Highland Avenue was closed in both directions on that block for about an hour.
Another shooting was reported in Donora Tuesday afternoon.
A 911 supervisor said a male was flown to a Pittsburgh Hospital at 4:30 p.m. following a shooting at 620 Heslep Ave.
Donora Mayor Jim McDonough said he was made aware of the shooting and was awaiting information from police.