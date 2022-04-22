Earlier this week, a jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth more than $1 million was sold in Washington County.
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday that a winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.1 million had been sold at the 7-Eleven along West Pike Street in Canonsburg.
“We just found out this morning,” Courtney Gongaware, who has worked at the 7-Eleven for 17 years, said Thursday afternoon. “We don’t know anything yet. We don’t know who sold it. We don’t know who won it. The owner is trying to figure all that out.”
The Match 6 ticket matched all six winning numbers from the April 20 drawing: 1-8-19-30-31-37.
The Canonsburg 7-Eleven received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. According to Gongaware, this is the first time a jackpot-winning ticket has been sold at the location since she began working there nearly two decades ago.
As of Thursday, the winning ticket had not been cashed in for its jackpot prize.
The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim his or her winnings.
Lottery players are encouraged to check their tickets every time they play. More than 40,300 other Match 6 Lotto tickets won prizes in the April 20 drawing.
This was the area’s second million-dollar Lottery winner in recent days.
The Lottery announced last week that a shopper at the Giant Eagle at 100 Sugar Run Road, Franklin Township, Greene County, purchased a Merry and Bright scratch-off lottery ticket containing the top prize of $1 million.
The Merry and Bright scratch-off game only has five tickets with the million-dollar prize. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery website, the odds of winning big are 1 in 1,320,000.