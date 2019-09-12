State health centers in Washington, Waynesburg, Uniontown and Monessen are among locations across Pennsylvania that will be distributing free antidotes to opioid overdoses Sept. 18 and 25 amidst hopes that everyday citizens can act as first responders and that addicts will live to receive treatment.
The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf has called that time period “Stop Overdoses in Pa.: Get Help Now Week.”
The health center locations are: Washington, 167 N. Main St., Suite 100; Waynesburg, 108 Greene Plaza, Suite 2; Uniontown, 100 New Salem Road, Suite 102; and Monessen, 1 Wendell Ramey Lane, Suite 140.
Distribution will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25, as supplies last.
Naloxone is a medication that does not harm the individual to whom it is administered. It is used to reverse an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids on the brain.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued a standing order prescription to any Pennsylvanian to get naloxone at a pharmacy for anyone who may need it.
Naloxone is available to many with public and private insurance at pharmacies either for free or at a low cost.
She noted in 2018, more than 4,400 people died from drug overdose in Pennsylvania.
Since November 2014, more than 25,000 people have been revived with naloxone by police officers and emergency medical providers in Pennsylvania.
A standing order, updated in July, allows firefighters and police officers to administer naloxone as part of their treatment of someone who has overdosed.
First responders have access to naloxone for free through funding set aside in the 2019-20 budget.