The Washington Township, Greene County, board of supervisors adopted a resolution Tuesday extending the tax discount period from May 31 to Aug. 31 of this year.
The township is also waiving any fees or penalties if the tax is paid in its entirety by Dec. 31, 2020.
Property owners who have not yet paid 2020 township property taxes will now have until Aug. 31 to pay them at the 2% discounted rate, which normally only runs through May, explained Walt Stout, chairman of the board of supervisors, in a news release Wednesday.
From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, the tax will be due at what is known as the face amount. There will be no 10% penalty added to the tax amount during 2020, provided the tax has been paid in full by Dec. 31.
The supervisors implemented the provisions of state Act 15 of 2020 related to property tax relief during the novel coronavirus pandemic.