Broadband

Courtesy of John Timney

Broadband internet is installed in Washington County in this undated photo.

The largest allocation for broadband expansion in the history of Washington County will extend high-speed internet to people living in some of the most rural areas in the county.

The county commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a $27.67 million contract with Comcast to provide broadband service to 2,600 customers in numerous rural municipalities in the western and southern areas of the county.

