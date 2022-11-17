The generosity of Washington County residents was on display in downtown Washington and Canonsburg on Wednesday, as donations were gobbled up at the Range Resources 8th annual 2000 Turkeys drive.
Range Resources employees, along with community volunteers from schools, businesses and organizations, canvassed the streets, taking monetary donations from drivers and passersby, to benefit 2000 Turkeys.
The annual 2000 Turkeys campaign, in partnership with Food Helpers and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, provides Thanksgiving dinners for Washington County families in need.
Range Resources, among the largest supporter of hunger-related causes in Washington County, matched all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $25,000.
With Range’s match, the company raised more than $45,000 for the 2000 Turkeys food drive.
All funds go directly toward food-insecure families in Washington County to make sure they can celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones.
“At Range, one of our core values is definitely giving back to the community, and Washington County is the core of our community. What’s really special about our Range Resources 2000 Turkeys drive is it really brings the community together to support our neighbors in need because we’ve got students, we’ve got other businesses, we have nonprofits all working alongside Range employees, collecting donations to make sure every family in Washington County gets a thanksgiving dinner,” said Christina Kramer, community relations specialist at Range.
The volunteers – including an enthusiastic turkey mascot – shrugged off the cold weather to man street corners along Pike Street in Canonsburg and Main Street in Washington.
Cars honked their horns and stopped to drop off donations of cash, checks, and credit card.
Sixth-grade students from Chartiers-Houston Junior High’s JAM Club, waving colorful homemade signs, garnered donations in Canonsburg, while students from Trinity Middle School’s Gifted program collected money in Washington.
“Collecting donations for 2000 turkeys gives our students a chance to give back to the community where they live, and to learn about the importance of being a well-rounded and caring student,” said Trinity teacher Heather Gojmerac, who, along with teacher John Walsh, accompanied the students.
In all, about 110 volunteers – 70 in Washington and 40 in Canonsburg – participated in Range’s 2000 Turkeys six-hour fundraiser.
Jennifer Zgurich, director of corporate and community giving at Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, thanked the Washington County community, Range Resources and the volunteers, and 2000 Turkeys for their efforts.
“A drive like 2000 Turkeys really helps get the whole community involved and really thinking about those folks who are food-insecure and need some extra help during the holidays,” said Zgurich, noting that increased expenses of every day living have contributed to food insecurity. “(Families) don’t have the money or resources to go over and above to provide a lovely Thanksgiving meal.”
Said Zgurich, “We’re so appreciative of the community effort to get involved and really help our neighbors in need at this time of year.”
Anyone wishing to donate to this year’s 2000 Turkeys campaign still can do so. Just send a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301. The campaign runs until Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
