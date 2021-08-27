A vote by the North Strabane Township Board of Supervisors Tuesday to keep a park space along Demar Boulevard in Canonsburg was met by applause from the more than 15 residents who turned out to witness the parkette’s fate.
At last week’s non-legislative meeting, several residents voiced concern about the parkette’s demotion from recreation space to vacant lot.
“We’re serious,” Dave Banish, who spoke at last week’s meeting, reiterated Tuesday night. “We want to save the park.”
The board voted unanimously to keep the small parkette.
“It’s difficult making choices on where you allocate tax money,” said board member Harold Close. “If it affects the entire township then you want it to be for the entire township. Obviously by the turnout from the residents, it is a property that they do use, they will continue to use.”
Close said while the park is exclusive to the community on Demar and McClelland Roads, he understands its importance to those residents.
“It’s a relief to know my kids’ll have a safe place to play,” Kristy Scarmazzi said after the meeting. Scarmazzi took the podium before the vote, telling the board her young sons often play in the space. Several neighbors said they walk their dogs in that park, and one neighbor commented the land provides additional green space to surrounding backyards.
Other agenda items voted on at Tuesday night’s meeting included approving a 16-unit expansion of the Lakeview Village project along McDowell Lane and approving the final site plan for Liberty Pole Spirits’ second location near The Meadows Racetrack and Casino.