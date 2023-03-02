FLETC photo

Photo courtesy of William DeForte

Greene Regional police Chief William DeForte, third from right, recently completed the program at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers that offers advanced training in a variety of policing techniques. During the two-week training regime in February, DeForte worked alongside many federal agents and local police officers at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s training center in Glynco, Ga. DeForte graduated with an expert certificate, and is the first officer in Greene County to have been accepted to the FLETC Firearms Instructor School.

