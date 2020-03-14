A state arbitrator has awarded four former North Franklin Township police officers a portion of more than $30,000 in vacation and sick time pay, the ruling indicates.
The Teamsters Local 205 agreed to the settlement after appealing what had been paid to the officers after the department was disbanded in December 2018 because of financial problems, township solicitor Gary Sweat said.
The union contended the township had miscalculated what was due the four officers, that they were “short changed” in the amount of vacation pay they had received after the department was disbanded, the ruling states.
The award came in at $34,476, the township said.
The ruling was handed down Feb. 1 and it wasn’t made public until after the appeal time expired 30 days later.