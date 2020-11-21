Students in Canon-McMillan School District will move to remote learning starting Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases in the district and in Washington County continue to rise.
A letter sent to parents and staff by the school district said the district shifted to the remote learning model because of “the impacts of staffing caused by the increase in community transmission, new commonwealth requirements on self-quarantining/testing of persons traveling across state lines, and other COVID-related issues.”
The district’s schools will remain in remote learning through and including Jan. 4, 2021.
Assistant Superintendent Scott Chambers said the decision was not easy.
“We know in-person learning is the best model for student instruction,” he noted. “The need to shift from the hybrid model to 100% remote was directly related to the rising community transmission rate. Our in-school protocols with disinfecting, social distancing and masks work, but as cases rise in the community it’s inevitable that our staff and student cases increase.”
Earlier this week, Bethlehem-Center School District also switched to remote learning.
Jefferson-Morgan School District in Greene County plans to move to fully remote learning for the next two weeks.
School districts in Washington and Greene counties will continue to work with the state Department of Health and the state Department of Education to evaluate and adjust their instructional model.