A group of women dressed in their holiday best gathered in the Bradford House foyer, where garland wound its way up the wooden banister and mistletoe hung with care in the living room doorway.

The friends and strangers arrived shortly before 4 p.m. Dec. 6 for the Bradford House’s final Ladies Tea of the year, a 12th Night celebration fit for 18th-century nobility.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In