More than 200 community members gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe last week for the Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s 16th annual Peace Begins at Home fundraising dinner, where the nonprofit honored local partners who go above and beyond to help victims of domestic abuse.

“Last year was the first year that we honored community partners. It does take a village to do this kind of work and to get help for the folks who need it and prevent domestic violence,” said Leslie Orbin, communications specialist for DVSSP. “These community partners are helping us in our efforts to get help for survivors when they need it the most.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In