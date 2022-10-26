More than 200 community members gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe last week for the Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s 16th annual Peace Begins at Home fundraising dinner, where the nonprofit honored local partners who go above and beyond to help victims of domestic abuse.
“Last year was the first year that we honored community partners. It does take a village to do this kind of work and to get help for the folks who need it and prevent domestic violence,” said Leslie Orbin, communications specialist for DVSSP. “These community partners are helping us in our efforts to get help for survivors when they need it the most.”
This year’s honorees were Chartiers Township Police Department, the Washington County Community Foundation and Range Resources.
In 2019, Chartiers Township Police Department implemented the Lethality Assessment Program, which aims to prevent domestic violence homicides. Through LAP, responding officers are trained to conduct on-scene surveys and, if necessary, refer individuals to DVSSP services.
“(LAP) is a very effective tool for reducing domestic violence homicides,” Orbin said. “We would like to get it in as many departments as we can.”
Chartiers Township Officer Brian Hyde accepted the award on behalf of the Chartiers police department.
During the height of the pandemic, the Washington County Community Foundation provided funding for the construction of DVSSP’s administrative offices in Brownsville, which allows the nonprofit to operate from the heart of its tri-county service area. For years WCCF has worked with DVSSP, providing support critical to the agency’s mission of sheltering, servicing and ultimately giving hope to local victims of domestic abuse. Recently, the WCCF issued DVSSP a line of credit while the organization waits for reimbursement from funders. In attendance at Peace Begins at Home was WCCF president and CEO Betsie Trew, who accepted the award.
Range Resources is, like WCCF, a longstanding community partner who for 14 years has worked closely with DVSSP, awarding the nonprofit grants, scholarships and in-kind donations. This year, Range is serving as a corporate sponsor for DVSSP. Range Resource volunteers created Mother’s Day spa gift bags in May, for moms receiving DVSSP services, and recently renovated the Washington Safe House. Lisa Bruce accepted the award on behalf of Range Resources.
Orbin said DVSSP’s work could not exist without community backing, and the dinner could not happen without the community’s support.
“We appreciate the community,” she said. “It was a wonderful event.”
DVSSP offers free, confidential services to anyone experiencing any form of domestic abuse. If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the DVSSP 24/7 Hotline at 800-791-4000.
