Nicholas and Melissa Gustovich decided to go shopping Sunday after leaving church services in Carmichaels.
Moments after the Greensboro couple, both off duty from their law enforcement jobs, walked through the doors of Gabe’s in Uniontown, they sensed an emergency was unfolding.
“We had literally just left church and went to Uniontown,” said Nicholas Gustovich, a corporal in the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. “We went from Carmichaels to Uniontown. Within a handful of minutes of being there, we could see that something wasn’t right. There was some kind of emergency.”
Nicholas and Melissa, a police officer for Waynesburg Borough, followed the flurry of activity through the store.
The Gustoviches immediately shifted into work mode when they discovered an unconscious man lying on the floor.
“We still didn’t know what was going on. When we got closer, at that point all our attention went to him, hoping he was still breathing, and if he wasn’t, to at least get that back,” Nicholas said Tuesday.
The couple learned one shopper had already dialed 911. Another shopper, whose name is not known to the Gustoviches, had begun administering CPR.
“A local nurse from Carmichaels, Shannon Morecraft, she actually stepped in and started CPR,” said Nicholas. “My wife and I joined her.”
Melissa said she didn’t have time to think. Duty called, and both she and her husband answered. They took over for Morecraft, performing CPR for about three minutes before Fayette EMS arrived. The team immediately set to work calming the crowd and directing the off-duty officers.
“They did an outstanding, awesome job,” Nicholas said. “The paramedic – he was awesome. The other two, they did awesome as well, directing me. I’m not a medical guy. I have training here at work; you never expect to use it outside of work.”
Melissa said when she and Nicholas arrived at the scene, the man did not have a pulse.
“His ears were black, his face was turning blue. We honestly didn’t think he was going to make it,” she said.
After more than 30 minutes assisting EMS on CPR and a chest compression device – “Whatever they needed, we helped,” Melissa said – a very faint pulse was detected, and the Gustoviches helped load the man onto a stretcher.
“The key component that made this special, the outcome – you had customers starting CPR, you had two professionals ... take over for them. Our crews arrived, worked 45 minutes on-scene, was able to get a pulse back, was able to deliver the patient alive to Uniontown,” said Fayette EMS Chief Rick Adobato.
“Under normal circumstances there would have been a delay in CPR. This gentleman had the stars and the moon just lined up for him. He got every benefit there was to being able to stay alive.”
The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The Gustoviches later learned he was breathing on his own and had moved his arms and legs.
“It was a relief,” Nicholas said. “We were beyond happy. Before ... it was mixed feelings – hopefully we did everything we could have done to preserve this guy’s life. I hope that the guy makes a good recovery.”
Adobato, too, was glad to hear the man was in stable condition, recovering at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
“The goal of everything here is keep people alive,” he said. “It is a great thing. That and delivering babies ... it makes up for all the terrible things we have to see at this job. The husband and wife, our crews just doing their very professional, outstanding job – I am very proud of them.”
Melissa and Nicholas agreed that jumping in to help was instinctual.
“No matter what you’re doing, you’re kind of on-duty,” Nicholas said.
The store manager who was working Sunday was not available for comment.
Nicholas said he believes everyone at Gabe’s that morning was in the right place at the right time. While the Gustoviches have received much-deserved praise for their heroism, the couple stressed it was a team effort.
“The public was tremendous,” Melissa said. “The bystanders, the EMS, even the people in the hospital. Early CPR is key. Everybody did a fantastic job. Everybody there made a difference in his recovery, in his life.”
Nicholas agreed.
“It was just one of those things, that’s God putting everyone there,” said Gustovich. “There were other people there. The lady who called 911, she deserves credit. The store managers, they deserve credit. EMS. Everyone there had some sort of impact.”
The couple said they would like to learn the name of the gentleman who first began administering CPR. They also hope to meet the man whom they helped that day.
“I hope to eventually meet him,” Nicholas said. “I’m sure right now (the family’s) attention is more so toward him and making a stable recovery. Hopefully we’re able to have a meeting with him. Hopefully he makes a great recovery.”