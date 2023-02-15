Area schools are raising money and collecting donated musical instruments for Elizabeth Forward School District after a fire over the weekend destroyed the high school auditorium, choir and band rooms, including instruments, uniforms and sets for the musical.

Elizabeth Forward’s marching band left for Florida Tuesday to compete at Disney World. While the band competes down south, Mt. Lebanon music director Jason Cheskawich is leading efforts to raise money to help restore Elizabeth Forward’s music program.

