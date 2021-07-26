You’ll know the third annual Lily’s Run has begun when you hear the roar of motorcycle engines pulling out of Kirich’s Tavern parking lot in Avella at noon Saturday.
“This technically should be the fourth year in a row,” said Chuck Bittinger, the event’s organizer. But last year’s run had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lily’s Run is hosted by the Draugrs, a bike club for whom Bittinger serves as sergeant at arms, and proceeds benefit Lily Ayres, a 6-year-old Washington girl with a rare condition called Moebius syndrome, a rare condition that affects the development of facial nerves.
Day of registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at Kirich’s and runs until 11:45 a.m. The requested donation is $15 per rider and $10 for passengers and nonriders.
At noon, riders will depart Kirich’s for Trio’s in Washington, just one of several stops participants will make along the run route.
Bittinger said there’s a poker buy-in and at every stop, participants will draw a poker card. When the group arrives back at Kirich’s, the player with the best hand wins.
“Typically they just donate it back to Lily,” said Bittinger. “It’s pretty neat.”
Along with the ride, there will be music and food, and Lily’s Run attendees can try their luck in a 50/50 raffle or at the Chinese auction.
Lily’s father, Cliff Ayres, said he’s grateful to both organizers and attendees.
“It’s amazing. We appreciate it so much,” said Ayres. “It means a lot.”
Since her diagnosis at age 6 months, Lily has undergone three heart transplants. On the one-year anniversary of her third transplant – July 19 – she was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh after suffering a seizure.
Despite her frequent hospital visits and long list of daily medications, Lily is an upbeat little girl.
“She’s full of spirit, full of life,” said Ayres.
Funds raised at Lily’s Run will help offset the cost of medical bills and will be used to cover stays in Pittsburgh, when necessary. Ayres said all proceeds will be used to meet Lily’s needs.
Bittinger said Ayres is doing a wonderful job raising Lily.
“I’m really praying to God that I get a great turnout for this little girl,” said Bittinger. “She really needs it.”
For more information or to preregister for the run, contact Chuck at 724-683-6241.
You can also follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/s/3rd-annual-lily-run/1298673017194553/.