It’s National Return Borrowed Books Week, and while libraries nationwide share epic tales of titles, missing for decades, finding their way home to empty shelves, some local librarians just hope folks will celebrate by bringing back overdue books.

“I don’t have any amazing, feel-good stories. I just have a lot of frustration,” said Claudia Bennett, director of California Area Public Library. “I have so many items out. I just sent out a bunch of billing letters; that means something has been gone a long, long time. I just don’t understand why people won’t return things. It’s not like we charge you anymore.”

