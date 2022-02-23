Legion oratorical winners

Arwen Hefner, middle right, placed first in the 25th American Legion Oratorical contest at Post 175 in Washington Jan. 29, and will advance to the second round of the competition. Hefner's sister, Melody, middle left, placed second in the contest. Both are home-schooled students from the Trinity School District. Pictured with them is contest chairman David I. Blose and Deb Williams, 25th district commander of the American Legion.
