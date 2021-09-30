Lanes will be restricted on a portion of Route 22 in Robinson Township, Washington County, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Oct. 4 through Oct. 29 between the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
The restrictions will be in place on the eastbound and westbound side of the roadway between the Bavington exit and Washington/Allegheny county lines, the release said.
Crews will install traffic signs along Route 22 as part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Southern Beltway Project, the release said.
For additional information, call Richard Aikins at 412-779-4757.