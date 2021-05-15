Lane restrictions may be in place on Interstate 79 northbound near the Southpointe Interchange in North Strabane Township between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday until June 25, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
A lane closure may also be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday through June 25 i{span}n Robinson Township, Washington County, in both directions about a half mile east of the Maple Grove Road overpass near the intersection with Campbell Road, the release said.{/span}
The single-lane closures will allow crews to safely install a guide rail, the news release said.
For more information on the traffic impact of the Southern Beltway project, visit https://www.patpconstruction.com/southern_beltway/22to79/news.aspx.