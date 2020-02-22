The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced lane restrictions will be in place on State Route 50 between state Route 978 and state Route 1001, Reissing Road, in Washington and Allegheny counties.
Single-lane closures will be in effect in both directions on state Route 50 beginning from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday until March 19, weather permitting. Crews will be removing the temporary bridge decking above the roadway. The restrictions are necessary for the safety of the workers and drivers in this area.