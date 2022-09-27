A local nonprofit spread the love recently during the Washington and Greene County Special Olympics annual Fall Invitational.
During the opening ceremonies Sept. 17, Kyle’s Klassic presented the Special Olympics a check in the amount of $15,000.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 1:45 am
Kyle’s Klassic honors the memory of Kyle Cratty, a proud Jefferson-Morgan Rocket and community member who passed away in 2019. The high school junior’s memory lives on through the nonprofit, founded by Cratty’s sister, Hayley Cratty, and the annual Kyle’s Klassic 5K Run and Walk along the Montour Trail.
Funds raised during the Kyle’s Klassic race were, as in years past, donated to the local chapter of the Special Olympics, because Cratty had Down syndrome and participated in the Special Olympics, said Hayley Cratty.
Following the Fall Invitational opening ceremonies, Kyle’s Klassic members enjoyed a sunny afternoon alongside the recipients of their donation. Attendees played soccer and Bocce, and participated in long-distance running and walking events.
