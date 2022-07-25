On the afternoon of Sunday, July 31, more than 100 motorcycles will cruise the highways linking Washington and Greene counties as part of the 19th annual Blue Ride, a fundraiser hosted by the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16.

“I can’t believe it’s been that long,” said the ride’s chairman Dave Richards, a retired North Strabane Police sergeant. “It’s just developed into this huge project. We had no idea at that time that we would have as big an impact as we’ve had.”

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In