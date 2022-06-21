If it’s too hot outside for you, chances are your cat or dog wants relief from the blazing heat, too.
In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported this summer could be hotter than normal in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and it’s important to keep your pets cool on scorching hot days. In fact, it’s the law.
In 2017, Gov. Tom Wolf passed Libre’s Law, which makes it illegal to keep dogs outside for more than a half-hour on exceptionally hot days. And today’s forecast is calling for a high near 90 degrees.
“The law is, if it’s over 90 degrees, no dog is allowed to be out, tethered, for more than 30 minutes. They still have to have proper shade and water,” said Kelly Proudfit, executive director of the Washington Area Humane Society. “I think some people just assume (pets) can handle it, they are OK with the heat. If you’re uncomfortable outside, your dog’s uncomfortable outside.”
Proudfit said the WAHS’ humane officer spent all of last Wednesday investigating calls of dogs left out in the sun. Last year, the humane society received more than 400 calls related to animals tethered outdoors on insufferably hot days.
“Our call volume definitely goes up in the summer,” Proudfit said. “In summer months ... we’re probably getting anywhere from 15 to 30 calls (a day).”
Similar calls come rolling in in Greene County, too. Jane Gapen, director of the Humane Society of Greene County, said her nonprofit receives about a 50% increase in calls when extreme weather hits.
“We get lots of calls when it’s this hot and we get loads of calls when it’s really cold,” said Gapen. “If they’re calling about a neighbor or another animal, then we send our humane officers out to investigate.”
Humane officers responding to heat-related calls help owners find somewhere cool for their pets. Often, humane officers explain Libre’s Law to owners, and leave with them pamphlets on how to care for pets on hot days.
“I’d recommend ... keeping them in, short potty breaks outside, keeping them off the pavement,” said Emily Ellis, executive director of Fayette Friends of Animals. “Ice cubes, popsicles, cool treats, pool time, hoses, things like that, too, are always really nice.”
During the hottest parts of the day, keep pets inside, in air conditioning. Those without air conditioning can make a home comfortable for their pets by turning on fans – “Moving air is really nice,” said Gapen – or providing dogs access to a cool downstairs or basement.
“There are cooling pads that you can freeze and lay them out, and dogs can lie on those,” Proudfit said.
Like people, dogs and cats need to stay hydrated. Whether pets are chilling indoors or stepping outside to relieve themselves, make sure they’ve got easy access to cool water.
“If a dog gets regular exercise every day when the temperatures are humane, I would reduce the exercise on days like this,” Gapen said last Wednesday, when temps soared into the 90s. “Scale it back. Maybe walk early in the morning or late at night, or not as far.”
Proudfit, Gapen and Ellis stressed dogs should never be left in cars for any length of time.
“(Dog’s) temperatures are higher than ours just on any given day. They can’t perspire. The only way they can get rid of heat is by panting,” Gapen said. “When they get hot, if their temperature goes up a few degrees, they’re going to get sick.”
The best way to prevent illness is by keeping pets as comfortable as yourself, either in refreshing water outdoors (but only for short amounts of time) or in an air-conditioned or cool home.
“If your dog is panting and seems distressed, pacing ... not wanting to sit down, lifting their feet and panting; if they feel hot, you just need to bring them in,” Proudfit said. “In this heat, they shouldn’t even be out there. Really, nobody should be out in this heat.”