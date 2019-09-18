Rep. Josh Kail, R-Beaver/Washington, will be hosting a series of Donuts and Discussion events to provide residents of the 15th District with the opportunity to ask their state-related questions and share any concerns. The next event will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 27 at Independence Township Municipal Building, 343 Campbell St., Avella.
“Thanks to HMT and Associates, attendees will be able to enjoy coffee and donuts on Sept. 27 as we discuss state-related issues and questions,” Kail said. “It’s a drop-in event, so I encourage everyone to stop by, even if they only have a bit of time to stay.”
This series of breakfast events will be an informal opportunity for residents to ask any state-related questions or share their concerns.
Registration is not required for the donut and discussion events. For further information, call Kail’s district office in Center Township at 724-728-7655.