The JVS Environmental electronics collection facility in Ellsworth will be open twice monthly for television and computer equipment recycling, while bulk items and other collections will be phased in over the next few months due to the pandemic.
The first collection date is Jan. 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the recycling facility at 1 American Way in Ellsworth, and will continue throughout the year at that same time on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
Those who are dropping off electronics for recycling will be asked to unload their own equipment to allow for social distancing, while staff will be able to assist seniors and people with disabilities.
Computer monitors, towers and terminals, along with accessories such as mice, keyboards and speakers will be accepted at no charge. Notebook computers, printers and televisions will also be accepted for no fee.
There are no restrictions on the number of televisions that will be accepted, although people recycling more than 10 items at one time are asked to pre-register by calling 814-442-4481. There is a $50 hazardous handling fee for tube televisions that are damaged or dismantled.
The site replaces the monthly electronics collection program that in the past was held at the Washington County Fairground and Washington Mall.
For more information about the recycling collections, call the Washington County Planning Commission at 724-228-6811 or go online at www.co.washington.pa.us/planning.