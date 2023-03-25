Three candidates running for Donora Borough Council who were challenged in court over their nominating papers will remain on the ballot for the primary election.
President Judge John DiSalle ruled Wednesday that Republican candidate Casey Perrotta and Democratic candidates James Brice and Deanne Vayansky Pavelko should be permitted to run for election in the May 16 primary because the challengers did not personally serve the candidates the scheduling orders for the hearing.
The petitioners challenged all three over claims the candidates did not file their financial interest statements with the borough. The challengers also claimed that Perrotta should not be permitted to hold public office because he was accused of forging documents related to psychological examinations while working as a Greene Regional police officer. He pleaded guilty in Greene County to two misdemeanor counts of tampering with public records and was sentenced in April 2021 to serve two years on probation and perform 60 hours of community service.
