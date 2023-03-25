Court Gavel

Three candidates running for Donora Borough Council who were challenged in court over their nominating papers will remain on the ballot for the primary election.

President Judge John DiSalle ruled Wednesday that Republican candidate Casey Perrotta and Democratic candidates James Brice and Deanne Vayansky Pavelko should be permitted to run for election in the May 16 primary because the challengers did not personally serve the candidates the scheduling orders for the hearing.

