Canonsburg is all aglow, its streets lined in glittering trees and gingerbread houses, lit softly by holiday lights strung with care over the road, all in time for the fifth-annual Old Fashioned Christmas celebration.
"It's expanded, and not only our Christmas event, but the whole holiday season," said Lisa Scarmazzi, director of economic development and president of Canonsburg's Christmas committee. The season kicked off with Small Business Saturday and the Jingle Bar Hop, both held Saturday.
The holiday fun culminates in a Merry Merchant Christmas Crawl, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 10.
"The Merry Merchant Crawl is a day, an evening, of shopping, specials, attractions and events," said Scarmazzi.
Ice sculptures will be displayed outside the storefronts in downtown Canonsburg, and shops will offer more than, well, shopping. Some stores will offer hot chocolate to visitors, while others will host ornament-making stations for kids. Those who want to browse local merchants are invited to participate in the Tinsel Tree Tour, a raffle for the gorgeous trees on display inside Canonsburg's storefronts.
Proceeds benefit the Canon-McMillan School District Santa Fund.
"There's just a ton of stuff going on that evening and that day," Scarmazzi said. "We were trying to add something that would attract folks who maybe aren't coming to shop, but would bring the kids down to see the ice sculptures."
There will be much enjoying of the town during the weekend sandwiched between the Jingle Bar Hop and the Merry Merchant Christmas Crawl.
Canonsburg's fifth annual Old Fashioned Christmas celebration begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and promises to be as charming, cozy and Hallmark-esque as ever.
Range Resources is hosting the North Pole at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, where Santa Claus will pose for photos with children on the nice list. The Grinch is begrudgingly posing for photos, too, at the senior center across from Rite-Aid. Both Christmas icons will be available for photo ops at 4 p.m. Friday and throughout the day Saturday; Mrs. Claus is offering story time at the Frank Sarris Library at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday and again Saturday afternoon.
Of course there will be food, at the food truck court, and shopping – more than 50 area vendors will set up their wares in the Christmas markets.
"We have the most amazing vendors this year," said Scarmazzi. "This year ... we have the EQT Christmas Tree Lot. We teamed up with Bahr Hardware this year. Blue Star USA is making a donation for each tree sold throughout the month of December to the Canon-Mac Santa fund."
Speaking of trees: This year, Cecil donated a 30-foot-tall white fir tree to Canonsburg. A tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 outside the Canonsburg borough building.
"It's absolutely gorgeous," Scarmazzi said.
Throughout the two-day event, folks are invited to glide along the Velma Jeffrey's ice-skating rink, enjoy live performances at the ARC Human Services Building, take selfies in front of the red truck prop, catch the Christmas parade and simply enjoy all Canonsburg has to offer.
"It is unbelievable what we have going on," said Scarmazzi. "It's just bringing the community together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.