Canonsburg is all aglow, its streets lined in glittering trees and gingerbread houses, lit softly by holiday lights strung with care over the road, all in time for the fifth-annual Old Fashioned Christmas celebration. 

"It's expanded, and not only our Christmas event, but the whole holiday season," said Lisa Scarmazzi, director of economic development and president of Canonsburg's Christmas committee. The season kicked off with Small Business Saturday and the Jingle Bar Hop, both held Saturday.

