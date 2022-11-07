It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Canonsburg.
For months, Canonsburg’s Old Fashioned Christmas Committee and community volunteers have been busy as Santa’s elves planning this year’s Old Fashioned Christmas celebration, crafting decorations, stringing garland, hanging wreaths and standing giant trees throughout the borough.
Pittsburgh-based artist Jessica Geyer spent a day last week painting Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop windows for the holidays, and in the coming weeks Canonsburg will transform into a winter wonderland.
Folks from near and far are welcomed to wander streets fit for a Hallmark Channel film during Canonsburg’s magical two-day holiday event, which begins with a community Christmas tree lighting and parade Dec. 2. For more details on the old-fashioned Christmas, visit https://www.canonsburgsoldfashionedchristmas.com/.
