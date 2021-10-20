It’s that time of year when leaves change from green to the colors of sunset, a crisp chill hangs in the air and the cases of local bakeries are filled with pumpkin everything.
“We’re out of them already,” said Brandy Ecklor, who works at Emma’s Bakery along South Mount Vernon Avenue in Uniontown, referring to pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, which sold out before 10 a.m. on a recent weekday.
“When we have it, our pumpkin bread’s our best seller,” she said, adding customers have been asking for seasonal baked goods for months.
Owned by Jason Stillwagon, Emma’s Bakery is named after his daughter and painted her favorite color: purple. Cases are stocked with traditional sweets like biscotti and seasonal favorites, like those pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, pumpkin bread and pumpkin spice cake pops.
The baked goods and assorted breads are made in-house daily.
The same rings true at Honey Bee Bakery in Monongahela, where Marilyn Stanner and her daughter, Montana, are busy, buzzing in and out of the small kitchen where Marilyn bakes everything you see and smell.
“Donuts go quick,” she said, noting she made her first batch of seasonal donuts (apple cider cake and pumpkin cake with maple icing) last week. “And pies. Pies are another biggie. I make the littler pies and a lot of my customers ... they want the littler ones.”
Mini pumpkin pies and large, gooey pumpkin gobs are among customers’ favorite seasonal treats. Honeybee Bakery also offers a variety of pumpkin cookies – pumpkin maple cookies, pumpkin snickerdoodles; is your mouth watering yet? – and this year is baking up candy corn cookies, too.
Bethel Bakery in Canonsburg has its own take on the polarizing Halloween candy, candy corn: the bakery’s pumpkin spice torte draws decoration inspiration from the sticky-sweet treat.
Doug Krency said, “There’s no one thing that sells best” at Krency’s original location along Jefferson Avenue in Washington. The bakery’s cases are filled with cakes decorated for autumn, fall-colored thumbprint cookies and ghoulish cupcakes.
Cream cheese filling oozes from the middle of freshly baked pumpkin rolls, and customers will soon start placing orders for homemade pumpkin pie, said Krency.
He said pumpkin pie comes with the traditional Thanksgiving dinner the bakery – a staple of Washington – offers annually on the holiday, noting Krency’s is already taking custom Turkey Day orders now for those who can’t wait until November to gobble up the meal.
Those with gluten sensitivities won’t experience food envy this pumpkin season: Samantha Novelly’s Deliciously Different Bakery, 885 Henderson Ave., Washington, which opened in May, is serving up seasonal gluten-free goodies including, yes, pumpkin pie.
“My fiance’s mom and my best friend are celiac. We noticed it was hard to find good, quality baked goods in our area,” said Novelly. “There are also so many kids in the community that have gluten or even other intolerances, and it is very important for me to make their lives as inclusive as possible.”
Novelly noted many menu items can be made dairy-free or vegan.
Along with cream cheese-stuffed pumpkin snickerdoodles, pumpkin loaf bread and pumpkin cinnamon rolls, Deliciously Different offers the best-selling pumpkin roll cake and DIY cookie kits.
“I really try to make good gluten-free items that everyone can enjoy, not just something that is tolerable for gluten-free people,” she said.
Whether you’re GF or full-on-gluten, local bakeries have something pumpkin for everyone through the end of autumn.