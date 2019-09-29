Italian Festival
Gideon Bradshaw/Observer-Reporter

Joyce Donaldson of West Alexander, in character as Clipper the Clown, puts the finishing touches on a balloon animal on Saturday during the Italian Festival at the Community Pavilion on South Main Street in Washington. Her granddaughter, Courtney Donaldson of Washington, whose clown persona is Cutie Pie, stands by.

 Gideon Bradshaw

