Courthouse evacuated

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Washington County Courthouse employees and visitors wait outside after at least six suspicious packages were delivered Thursday morning, prompting the evacuation of three county buildings.

Investigators know who sent numerous suspicious packages to Washington County officials and judges last week, although they’re still trying to decide whether to file charges against the person.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said the multiple packages that were mailed to the courthouse and neighboring county office buildings Thursday had “jumbled up” writing in various languages on paper, but did not contain powder or toxic materials.

