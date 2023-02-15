Investigators know who sent numerous suspicious packages to Washington County officials and judges last week, although they’re still trying to decide whether to file charges against the person.
Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said the multiple packages that were mailed to the courthouse and neighboring county office buildings Thursday had “jumbled up” writing in various languages on paper, but did not contain powder or toxic materials.
“It looks strange,” Walsh said of the contents found inside the packages. “It may have had some odor from wherever it was sent from – musty – but there was nothing dangerous or poisonous.”
Walsh confirmed that the sender is a Washington County resident, and that packages were mailed to all county judges and row offices, along with District Judge Mark Wilson’s office in Monongahela. However, several of the packages were “intercepted” by the Postal Service after at least six were delivered Thursday to the courthouse and neighboring Crossroads county office building. Three of the packages were opened and immediately raised concerns because of the suspicious contents, prompting the evacuations of the courthouse, Crossroads building and Courthouse Square offices.
The courthouse and county offices closed early that day, but normal operations resumed Friday morning after investigators determined that the packages did not contain toxic materials. At least one person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for precautionary reasons.
Walsh said the paperwork contained writing in both English and Arabic with vague quotes and descriptions of various objects.
“It’s hard to decipher what all of it is,” Walsh said of the messages.
Walsh declined to identify who mailed the packages or say if they’ve interviewed that person as part of the investigation. He said they are still investigating why the person sent the packages and whether there was intent to create a panic or disrupt county operations.
Walsh said earlier reports that powdery substances were included in the packages turned out to be inaccurate. The paper and any residue found inside the envelopes were tested and found to be harmless, he said.
“There was nothing on or in those envelopes that would be dangerous,” Walsh said. “No powder, no poison. Nothing like that.”
The district attorney’s office is investigating in coordination with the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service. An FBI spokesperson reiterated a previous statement that there were no toxic materials in the packages, but declined to offer any new information when reached for comment Tuesday. A spokesperson with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service declined to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.