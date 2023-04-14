John Q. Lazear

John Quintin Lazear

A jail inmate accused of threatening his defense attorney and the law firm’s secretary pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to serve three years on probation.

John Quentin Lazear agreed Thursday to plead guilty to one count of terroristic threats after making threatening comments against attorney James Jeffries and his secretary during a phone call from the Washington County jail last year.

