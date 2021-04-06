Independence Township was honored with an award as part of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors' 53rd annual Citizen Communication Contest.
The township's award was in the Outstanding Citizen Communication, population 5,000 and under, category, according to a Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors news release.
The contest recognizes townships that have successfully communicated programs and activities to their residents, the release said.
Independence Township also received a first-place award in the Newsletters, population 2,000 and under, category along with a second-place award in the Most Improved Newsletter category, the release said.
The association usually presents the Outstanding Citizen Communication awards to the winning townships at its annual education conference each spring, but this year's conference was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.
The township will receive its award at a later time.
The contest attracted entries from across the commonwealth in eight categories, including printed and electronic newsletters, most improved newsletters, other publications, audiovisual communication, cable TV programs, social media, and websites, the release said.
In all, 36 townships submitted 104 entries for this year's competition, and 25 individual townships won awards. All contest entries were judged on the usefulness of information presented and how well the information was communicated to township residents. Publications were also judged on their overall attractiveness and readability, the release said.
Judges included PSATS staff and township officials who volunteer through the Association's Power of One program, the release said.