March rolled in like a lamb Wednesday, and young and old alike stepped into the sunshine for an afternoon at local parks. While Bob and Ruth Risinger, married for 68 years, enjoyed a picnic lunch in the shade, Nelson Acker, 5, of Southpointe, splashed in the creek below as mom Rae Acker watched with a smile. Malakai Leadbitter spent the afternoon on the playground with newfound, four-legged friend Phoebe, as his grandmother, Tracy Obrien, and the pup’s fur-mom Ashley Preffer looked on laughing.
In like a lamb
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
