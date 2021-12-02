Single-lane restrictions on Interstate 79 South in Amwell Township will begin at 7 a.m. today and continue until 5 p.m. Friday.
The restrictions will be located southbound between Exits 30 (Lone Pine/Amity) and Exit 33 (Laboratory), according to a state Department of Transportation District 12 news release. The single-lane restrictions will begin with the closure of the right lane today and then shift to the left lane Friday, the release said.
Crews will perform roadway repairs, the release said.