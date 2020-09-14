Single lane closures on Interstate 70 east and westbound between Exit 6 (Claysville) and Exit 11 (Taylorstown) near mile marker 9 in Buffalo Township are scheduled to be in place beginning 8 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to do maintenance on the twin bridges that carry Interstate 70 over Sunset Beach Road, the release said.
Work will include replacement of bridge bearing, bridge expansion dams, deck repairs, concrete work on the piers along with shoulder reconstruction on Interstate 70, the release said.
PennDOT said work is scheduled to continue until April 30.