The Humane Society of Greene County will kick off the holiday week with a Bark and Meow Thanksgiving Pet Food Giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the entrance to the humane society.
The humane society will offer small and large bags of both dog and cat food to folks on a first-come, first-served basis. Those attending the Bark and Meow giveaway do not need to bring their four-legged friends to the site.
“There are no qualifiers. It’s just for people in need,” said Jane Gapen, director. “We got a nice donation from South Hills Kennel Club. They wanted us to use the money for community people in need.”
While picking up food, folks are also welcome to purchase a 2023 calendar from the humane society.
“The calendars are our largest fundraiser of the year,” Gapen said. “It’s a lottery calendar, so every day someone wins money.”
The calendars, which may also be purchased online, make a great Christmas gift, Gapen said.
Money from the calendars and generous donations from the community make events like the Bark and Meow Thanksgiving Pet Food Giveaway possible.
To learn more about the Humane Society of Greene County, to make a donation or purchase a calendar, or to discover what dogs and cats are currently in need of homes, visit https://greenepet.org/.
