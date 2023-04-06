HOUSTON – Family and friends gathered at the American Legion Post 902 in Houston Wednesday afternoon for a banner ceremony honoring Frank “Squirrel” Gorup Jr., who passed away March 30, six days before his 99th birthday.
The banner unveiling was originally planned as a surprise for Gorup, but instead served as a celebration of a long life well lived.
“Well, what started out as a birthday present to Squirrel is now a memorial to Squirrel,” said Sam Lauricia, a member of American Legion Post 902 who was like a brother to Gorup. “I only wish he would’ve been here to see it. He would be tremendously emotional about it. He was very proud of his service. To see that picture from 1942, 1943, would put him in awe. He would truly have loved it.”
Gorup, who immigrated to the United States from Slovenia at 6 months old with his mother (his father was waiting in Irwin for their arrival), moved to Muse as a child and graduated from Cecil High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II. Gorup served on several Pacific Islands, and was there on Oct. 20, 1944, when Gen. Douglas MacArthur waded ashore and famously declared, “People of the Philippines, I have returned.” Gorup marched alongside the general.
Gorup took pride in everything, said sister-in-law Agnes Engel, who lived next door to him for decades, including his service to this country and his garden, grown annually from seeds.
“He was an amazing guy. He served his country, he served his family, he served the Legion. He had so much to give, and he gave it,” she said.
Memories flowed freely Wednesday, as those nearly 50 individuals gathered shared what about Gorup they’ll carry with them. They laughed remembering his handshake, a mighty, vice-like grip that could bring a grown man to his knees, and smiled at his passion for polka; he never missed a Sunday Slovene Radio Hour broadcast.
Eldest nephew Willy Prost animatedly recalled Christmas at the American Legion, where Gorup took him to see Santa, and the “oranges the size of a grapefruit.” Edward Engel, also a nephew, said he enjoyed playing bocce with Gorup.
A favorite memory for niece Allison Engel Thompson includes planes, trains and automobiles. In 2018, she and her mother, Agnes Engel, accompanied Gorup on his bucket list trip to Slovenia. He was 94 years old when he set foot in his homeland – and he spoke the language fluently.
“He always talked about, his mother told him about the church bells that rang in the square in the town where he was born, they rang every 15 minutes. And I can tell you they did, all night long,” Engel Thompson laughed. “His family had a pew in the church, and he got to kneel in that family pew. It was just an amazing experience. But otherwise, the regular stuff with him: digging in the garden with my boys, Maxwell and Ian. He never asked for anything; he was very independent.”
Gorup’s boundless energy – even at 90 years old, he’d wrestle his great-nephews – and ever-flowing kindness, along with that handshake, were remembered fondly by all those in attendance at his banner ceremony.
While Gorup and his wife, Dorothy, had no children of their own, they had nieces, nephews and young neighbors for whom they were parent figures, Gorup especially a revered father figure.
“Frank didn’t have kids – that’s not true. He had me. He always made time for me,” said Bill Newell, who grew up on the Gorups’ street. “I don’t want to slight my parents; I have phenomenal parents. I’m a better man for having the father figures that I have.”
Sherry Harvison, bartender and adjudant at American Legion Post 902, said she’s better for having known Gorup, too.
“He’s just one of the most amazing men that has ever been in my life,” she said.
Wednesday’s banner ceremony, followed by a memorial lunch, was a way for all those present to honor a man for whom words simply aren’t enough.
“Everyone here respected him and loves him so much,” said Engel Thompson. “He’s probably smiling down on us. He would have been so excited today. We’re just happy that we could continue to honor him.”
