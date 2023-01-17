In late December, Tom and Susan Kelsall spotted the vintage van inside Asheville’s Antique Tobacco Barn, purchased the sweet piece of local history on the spot and trucked it back to Washington County.
On Monday morning, Tom Kelsall reunited the van with Sarris’ second-generation owner Bill Sarris outside Canonsburg’s world-famous chocolate shop and ice cream parlor.
“Thanks for bringing it back,” Sarris said to Kelsall as the two admired the shiny red Ford miniature, which bears the company’s iconic SC logo. “It’s pretty cool.”
Sarris said he hasn’t seen the van since it left the company warehouse some time ago. He was surprised it found its way to North Carolina and had remained relatively intact, and was struck with nostalgia when the little engine that could was unloaded in front of the chocolate shop Monday.
“It’s like a dog that found its way home,” he said, hand resting gently on the bright-red miniature vehicle. “My dad bought this in 1986. We called this The Little Clown Car. I don’t remember the silver bumpers.”
Sarris said the sweet little ride will receive a face-lift, including new skin, motors and tires, before debuting in this year’s Canonsburg Fourth of July parade.
“We’re going to get it all ‘new-ed’ up for the parade, make it new. Just update it,” he said. “It’s really a cute thing. People see our regular vans in the parade; they’ll get to see this little thing coming by. It’s a novelty. It’s fun.”
Before making the especially sweet delivery (aptly, on the bed of a red Ford truck), Kelsall and his cousin Justin Cox patched and shined the miniature Sarris Candies van.
How did it feel to return the antique to Sarris?
“Satisfying,” Kelsall said, smiling. “It felt satisfying.”
