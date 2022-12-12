Luminaries lined the gravel pathway that led nearly 300 visitors to Hickory United EPC Church on a journey through Bethlehem Saturday evening.
Visitors to the sixth annual Living Nativity stepped out of Hickory and into the traditional biblical Christmas story. Congregation members dressed in rich garb delivered Oscar-worthy performances at six stations that played like a living storybook, depicting the events leading to the birth of Christ.
“People in the community come out,” said Lynn VanNasdale, communications coordinator. “The line has been steady since 6, which is awesome, which means there are people who are drawn to the story and experiencing the story as if they were really there.”
A fire crackled near the Living Nativity entrance, where angels led small groups from station to station. Edna Krakosh, who played archangel Gabriel, exuded peace as she welcomed visitors to open their hearts, while Roman census guards garnered laughs by wishing folks a Merry Christmas – and promptly joking, “What does that mean?”
The Living Nativity ended with a visit to the newborn baby Jesus, played by 7-month-old Arya Waller, whose parents Michele and Slade dressed as Mary and Joseph.
“We’re just the only ones who has a baby in the church,” laughed Michele Waller, of Canonsburg, who said this was the family’s first time acting in the Living Nativity.
The nativity began as a one-act show, and has since grown into the journey visitors enjoyed over the weekend. The congregation built the structures that serve as stables and inns, and Hickory EPC youth baked the cookies visitors were gifted at the end of the evening.
“We had a really great response the first several years,” said Paula Steele, office administrator. “It was an idea and once we started, it was like the Lord just blessed that idea, so we just kind of built from there. It’s just such a special way to share the story of Jesus. Every year, they just enhance it a little bit, try to bring it to life a little more.”
Hickory United will continue the Christmas season with two candelight Christmas Eve services Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 and 7 p.m.
People are invited to come as they are to the candlelight services and to celebrate Christmas Day with a 9 a.m. unified worship service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.